SAN ANTONIO — A Kinney County Border Patrol agent was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Friday after being shot by a suspect during a "vehicle stop" near Bracketville, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

That suspect is dead after being fatally shot by another agent who returned fire, officials say. A second suspect who was also in the vehicle is in custody.

"Agents secured the scene, requested medical assistance and rendered first aid" following the shooting, the release states. Neither of the suspects have been identified, nor have details been provided on the exact charges the detained suspect is facing.

FBI, CBP and Texas Rangers are jointly investigating the incident.