SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was arrested by Bexar County deputies Friday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted a teen skateboarder.

The agent has not been identified, but BCSO says he is 48 years old and charged with assault bodily injury after the incident off Thorn Apple in far west San Antonio. No other details have been provided by officials; the extent of the victim's injuries are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.