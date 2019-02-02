SAN ANTONIO — Sexting a 13-year-old girl became Vernon Lee Millican’s undoing. A criminal complaint by the FBI states he was on duty when he begged the victim to send him a sexually suggestive photo.

“Say, I have a favor to ask. I know you weren’t too interested in sending pix but since your not here anymore, all I have is pictures to remember you by,” he reportedly said in a message. “ So..I was wondering if you would be willing to send me something simple.”

Investigators said the 36-year-old sent a revealing picture of an unidentified female as an example. They said he punctuated his plea with an angel and prayer hands emojis, and also sent a picture of him holding a puppy.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation into the texts on Dec. 9. San Antonio FBI was notified about the allegations at the start of the year by the Department of Homeland Security and Office of the Inspector General, who said a border agent working in the Del Rio Sector was under criminal investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, the Millican made the girl watch pornography and molested her. The victim said it started when she was 6 years old, and that it continued until she was 12.

Federal investigators executed a search warrant at Millican’s home in Leakey. The criminal complaint states they found images of the victim dressed inappropriately.

The victim said Millican threatened to spank her or take things away that she enjoyed if the child did not cooperate.

He faces a charge of production of child pornography. If convicted of the crime, he could be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Border Patrol Office did not return multiple phone calls about Millican’s employment status with the agency.