GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley PD will be hosting a 3 p.m. news conference about the discovery. 9NEWS will stream it here.

Bones found earlier this week at an oil and gas site have been identified as a 12-year-old Greeley girl who has been missing since 1984.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a crew excavating an area in rural Weld County for a pipeline near Weld County Roads 49 and 34 1/2 found the bones. Based on evidence found at the scene and the coroner's examination of the remains, investigators determined they belonged to Jonelle Matthews.

She disappeared after performing in a Christmas concert in Greeley on Dec. 20, 1984. She was last seen being dropped off at her Greeley home by a friend and the friend's father.

RELATED: 34 years after her disappearance, Jonelle Matthews remains missing

When her parents came home about an hour later, Jonelle's shoes had been left behind, the front door was open and the TV was on.

There have been no arrests in connection with her disappearance.

Ten years after Jonelle was last seen, both police and her family told media they were convinced Jonelle was kidnapped and murdered.

"We've never said goodbye to her and it's kind of putting a closure to it," Gloria Matthews, Jonelle's mother, said during an interview with 9NEWS in 1994. "Because most likely she is dead. Our hearts are torn in wanting to put a closure to it and yet keeping a hope. Somehow this hope, Tuesday night, I think will kind of be buried. That thread of hope, we'll bury that hope, I think."

Just last year, police released new video hoping it would spark new leads in the case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Detective. Robert Cash at 970-350-9601 or the tip line at 970-351-5100.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS