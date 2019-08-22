PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Bond has been set for the Port Arthur man accused of licking a gallon of Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back in the freezer in a video recently posted on Facebook.

He is currently in the Jefferson County Correctional Facililty where his bond has been set at $1,000.

Port Arthur Police announced Thursday an arrest warrant has been issued for D'Adrien Anderson, 24.

Anderson goes by "Dapper Don."

PAPD submitted a case for Class A criminal mischief charges to the DA for Anderson.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

Details: On 8-22-2019 Investigators of the Port Arthur Police Department submitted a case for Class A Criminal Mischief to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. This incident occurred at the Walmart Super Center located at 4999 Twin City Hwy. Investigators identified the Suspect from a social media video that was posted online. The video shows the Suspect removing a container of ice cream and eating the product from the container.

Suspect was then observed to place the container back on the shelve and close the refrigerated door.

The charge of Class A Criminal Mischief is a result of the monetary loss incurred by Walmart due to the Suspects actions. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of D’Adrien Anderson(Age:24) for this incident.