HOUSTON — The bond for the mother accused of being involved in her 10-week-old baby’s death has increased.

Katherine White was given a $5,000 bond Tuesday night when she appeared before a judge, but her bond has since been increased to $40,000, according to prosecutors.

White is charged with injury to a child by omission while Jason Robin, the child’s father, is charged with murder.

If White happens to bond out, she cannot have any contact with any child under 17 years old, including her other two children. She also can't have any contact with Robin.

Her next court date is Aug. 19.

