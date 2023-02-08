HCSO: No bomb found after threat at Harris County Jail

Normal visitations are scheduled to resume Wednesday afternoon.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies responded to a bomb threat at the jail in downtown Houston Wednesday morning.

This was at the county jail on Baker Street near North San Jacinto Street. Law enforcement did a sweep of the jail and no bombs were found, according to the sheriff's office.

T the bomb threat was reported just before 9 a.m. on one of their non-emergency lines, HCSO said. All civilian staff were evacuated from the building while all uniformed personnel stayed inside with inmates. There was no concern for the staff that stayed behind.

Houston police, HCSO Bomb Squad, SWAT, and K-9s that can detect explosives all swept the building and authorities said there is no threat to the public.

Family visitation scheduled for 1 p.m. was pushed back, but normal visitations are scheduled to resume Wednesday afternoon.

