The state department of commerce and insurance confirmed that Anthony Warner did not have an explosive handling license.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Despite not having the proper license to handle explosives in Tennessee, accused Nashville bomber, Anthony Warner, could have obtained all the materials needed to make the bomb on his own, former federal investigators tell our NBC affiliate, WSMV.

But that leaves business owners like Lior Rose confounded, as the bomb Warner set off outside his tattoo parlor on 2nd Avenue destroyed 90 percent of the building.

“It’s very concerning that someone – just a regular person – can get so much material to build a bomb on this scale,” Rose said.

News4 Investigates spoke with two retired members of the FBI and the ATF to determine how a citizen without a license could build such a device.

“How did someone like this get access to bomb-making materials in the first place?” asked News4 Investigates.

“Unfortunately, it is relatively easy with a recipe off the internet to put together a very terrible explosive device,” said Clint Van Zandt, a former FBI criminal profile.