Boerne police sergeant arrested for assault, family violence

Sgt. Pablo Morales was charged and booked into the Kendall County Jail after his partner called 911 to report an assault, investigators said.

BOERNE, Texas — A sergeant in the Boerne Police Department was arrested after allegedly assaulting his partner, the department said on Monday.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday morning, Boerne 911 received a call from a woman who said her partner was assaulting her. When officers arrived at the scene in the 700 block of Oak Park, they determined that the man involved was Boerne Police Sgt. Pablo Morales, and found evidence of a physical altercation.

Morales was arrested and booked into the Kendall County Jail, charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence.



"Morales, a 10-year veteran of the Boerne Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave while the Boerne Police Criminal Investigation Division conducts an internal and criminal investigation," the department said in a press release on Monday afternoon.

