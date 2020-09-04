BOERNE, Texas — Boerne Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a Kendall County Sheriff's Office deputy and a suspect getting shot.

According to an official with the city of Boerne, officers were called out to the 350000 block of IH-10 West for a disturbance involving a weapon.

Officers learned that a man was reportedly chasing another man while holding a rifle or a shotgun.

As officers arrived at the scene, the suspect drove off.

According to law enforcement officials, the suspect continued to evade both Boerne Police Officer and Kendall County Sheriff's Office deputies. The chase continued onto IH-10 westbound from Boerne, heading toward Comfort before coming to an abrupt stop.

The suspect reportedly got out of his with a shotgun and began firing at deputies and officers. Officers and a deputy returned fire and struck the suspect multiple times.

One deputy was shot in the arm but has since been released after being treated.

No Boerne Police officers were hurt during the exchange of fire.

The suspect was flown to San Antonio Military Medical Center with injuries.

The investigation continues.