BOERNE, Texas — A former Boerne High School treasurer has been charged with misapplying and appropriating more than $177,000 dollars from the Boerne High School Band Boosters and Chaparral Cabinetry.

According to Captain Steve Perez with the Boerne Police Department, Nicole Allwein-Villanueva used her position as Treasurer with Boerne HS to divert $87,500 to Chaparral Cabinetry where she worked and managed the business.

During her time in the position, Villanueva gave herself, her husband Joel, and her friend Laura Lancaster money from Chaparral cabinetry totaling upwards of $90,000.

Each person has been indicted for one count of 'Misapplication of Fiduciary Property $150,000-$300,000' and one count of 'Theft $150,000-$300,000'.

Nicole Allwein-Villanueva and Joel Villanueva were arrested Thursday night and taken to the Kendall County Jail while Laura Lancaster was arrested in Bexar County and taken to the Bexar County Jail.