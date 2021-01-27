Police investigating murder after man's body found inside La Cantera Parkway apartment

During a welfare check, San Antonio Police found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

SAN ANTONIO — The body of a man was found with a gunshot wound inside of an apartment along La Cantera Parkway.

According to preliminary information from SAPD, officers were called out to the 16700 block of La Cantera Parkway for a welfare check around noon Tuesday, January 26.

The reporting person told officers that she had not heard from the man in several days and wanted officers to check his apartment.

When officers entered the apartment, they found the man deceased of an apparent gunshot wound. The incident is being investigated as a murder.

According to SAPD, they do have a female suspect in custody at this time.