Body found inside box in SW Houston, police say

Houston police didn't give much information but did say a body was found inside a box in southwest Houston on Sunday around noon.

HOUSTON — Houston police said they found a body in a box Sunday in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, they got a call about a suspicious package with a bad odor in the 7000 block of Bissonnet Street (near the intersection with Beechnut Street) around noon.

When police arrived, they opened the box and found a body inside.

Details about the body are not known.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.