Body found inside box in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police said they found a body in a box Sunday in southwest Houston.
According to the Houston Police Department, they got a call about a suspicious package with a bad odor in the 7000 block of Bissonnet Street (near the intersection with Beechnut Street) around noon.
When police arrived, they opened the box and found a body inside.
Details about the body are not known.
This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.
Here's what the scene looked like: