HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies say they found a man’s body in the trunk of a car after a wrecker driver called in a suspicious vehicle in northeast Harris County early Thursday.

This happened around 3 a.m. in the 7500 block of Furay Road near Mt. Houston Road.

Homicide investigators say a wrecker driver was cruising through the area looking for stolen vehicles when he spotted the new, late model Chrysler 200. They say the area is known for being a hotspot to dump stolen vehicles and bodies since there are not a lot of street lights and traffic.

The wrecker says it was suspicious the way the car was parked and called 911 to have deputies come out to check to see if it was stolen.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they checked the trunk of the car and found the body. They had also noticed blood on the outside of the car on the bumper

“It’s shocking, you normally don’t find bodies in the car,” Emmanuel Arrela, the wrecker driver, said. “There was nothing I could do about it.”

Investigators say they cannot tell at this time how the man was killed. They are waiting on consent to search the vehicle since it was not reported stolen. They are also waiting on the medical examiner to investigate the body.

Investigators think the man was killed sometime Wednesday night.

Deputies say the have a tentative identification on the victim who they believe is 22-years-old. After checking on the registration, they sent deputies to the home of the female owner of the car.

Investigators say they hope talking with the owner with lead to a positive identification of the victim. Then they can start retracing his steps leading up to the time he was killed.

Deputies will then also canvas the area and check to see if any was caught on surveillance cameras.

