Human bones found in southwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies and investigators were called out to the 9300 block of South WW White Road after human bones were found Thursday afternoon.

"A county work crew was out picking up trash - this is an area that's known for illegal dumping," Sheriff Javier Salazar said. "They had picked up some trash bags that were on the side of the road and went to pick up what they believed was just a bundle. They noticed it was heavier than usual and so they stopped and saw that it appeared to be a human body wrapped in a tarp."

Salazar said that this point it's too early to tell if it is a homicide. He also said it's also too soon to know if the person was male or female - or to know how old they were.

He did say that homicide detectives so far have noticed it doesn't appear the body was left outside for too long. Salazar said the work crew is usually out at that area every couple of days.

The Medical Examiner will investigate to determine who the person was.

Salazar said someone reported that they heard gunshots last night in the area, but he pointed out that it's not uncommon to hear those sounds out in the rural part of the county.