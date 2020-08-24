Body cam video shows stunning moment Georgia deputy's car struck by truck during traffic stop

The sheriff's office said the driver who struck Wilson's car did stop and said Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — A Greene County Sheriff's Deputy is lucky to be alive after his patrol car was struck during a traffic stop.

In stunning body cam video, you can see Deputy Josh Wilson open his car door to exit the squad car when a truck swiped the vehicle.

It appeared he was making a traffic stop because another driver's tag light was out.

When Wilson exited the vehicle and realized what just happened, he was visibly shaken. After making sure the stopped vehicle was OK, he gave them permission to leave.