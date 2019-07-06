YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities found the bodies of a Salem mother and her 3-year-old son on Saturday, police say.

Karissa Alyn Fretwell, 25, and her son, William "Billy" Fretwell, were last seen on May 13, and reported missing several days later. Michael Wolfe, the boy's father, was arrested outside a Portland donut shop on May 24 in connection with their deaths.

On Saturday, searchers were led to a heavily wooded remote area about 10 miles west of Yamhill. After two hours of searching, they found two bodies.

The bodies were positively identified on Sunday by the Oregon State Medical Examiner as Karissa and Billy Fretwell.

Karissa's cause of death was homicide by a single gunshot wound to the head. The cause and manner of death for Billy has yet to be determined. That information will be released after further testing.

Grand jury indicts Wolfe on aggravated murder

A grand jury in Yamhill County indicted Wolfe last week on two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of kidnapping, in addition to a charge of aggravated murder constituting domestic violence.

"There is a lot of other evidence that leads to the conclusion that they have been murdered," said Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry. "At some point, you have so much evidence you can’t explain it away as happenstance."

Wolfe is due in court June 20.

Just two months ago, Wolfe was ordered in April to pay roughly $900 a month in child support, according to court records.

Court documents say detectives met with William's babysitter, who said Karissa confided in her that Wolfe and his wife had previously threatened Karissa and told her they were going to take William and get custody of him.

Aggravated murder carries the harshest punishments in Oregon and makes someone eligible for the death penalty. However, there is currently a moratorium on the death penalty in Oregon, so the likelihood of anybody on Oregon's death row being executed is close to zero.

Detectives tracked Wolfe’s location with cellphone tower records

Authorities interviewed Michael Wolfe twice, on May 18 and May 20, and Wolfe told detectives he’d had no recent contact with Karissa since their April court appearance, according to court documents.

Cellphone records, however, showed Karissa’s phone sent a text message using a cell tower 1.4 miles southeast of Gaston, Ore. on May 14, documents said. The area includes Wolfe’s property at 2700 NW Phillips Rd., where authorities focused their search.

Authorities have not said what the text message said or who received it.

Detectives also obtained location information that placed Karissa’s phone near Cascade Steel, Michael’s place of work, in McMinnville on May 14.

Surveillance video from Cascade Steel showed Wolfe leaving the area where he works on a golf cart around 8:45 p.m. on May 13 and returning around 2:35 a.m. on May 14 holding a white trash bag, according to Yamhill County court records.

Detectives tracked Wolfe’s cellphone using cell tower data and found that his phone began using towers indicating he was moving south, away from Cascade Steel, around 8:55 p.m. on May 13. A few minutes later, his phone used a tower covering parts of Salem, including the area where Karissa lives, court documents said.

His phone remained in the Salem area until around 1:38 a.m on May 14, when cell tower data indicated Wolfe began moving north. Around 2:12 a.m., his phone used a tower near Cascade Steel, where he was seen on surveillance video returning to his work area about 20 minutes later.

Records showed Wolfe’s phone was using a tower near his home around 4:34 a.m.

According to court documents, detectives believe Karissa’s cellphone and Wolfe’s cellphone were in the same approximate places during the night of May 13 and the early morning of May 14.