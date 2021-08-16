Blue Alert issued for suspect last seen in Jolly, Texas, driving white Cadillac with Texas plates

The vehicle was involved in the shooting of a Texas deputy during a traffic stop, according to multiple reports.

HOUSTON — A Blue Alert was sent out to phones late Monday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety later released information about the alert. DPS said it was searching for an unknown suspect driving a white Cadillac with Texas plates: FXJ1334.

The vehicle is believed to be damaged, including a possible broken or damaged rear window and possible bullet holes.

Authorities said the suspect car was last seen northbound on US Highway 287 in Jolly, Texas, at about 7 p.m. Monday night. Jolly, Texas, is in Clay County, which is just southeast of Wichita Falls.

Suspect's car possibly located

The Wichita Falls Times Record News reported a Clay County deputy was shot during a traffic stop involving that vehicle. Sheriff Jeff Lyde said the deputy was "slightly wounded but will be OK. Lyde said Chitwood was wearing his bulletproof vest when the slug hit him in the upper chest," reported the newspaper.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, the newspaper reported the suspect's vehicle appeared to be located, but no arrests were made.

Here's what Monday's night's Texas Blue Alert said:

"Law Enforcement Blue Alert in this area until Aug 17 12:19 a.m. CDT. Monitor Radio or TV."

Blue Alerts were created to let residents across the state know when an offender who killed or seriously injured a federal, state or local law enforcement officer in the line of duty is on the run.

Many people on social media were reporting the alert was sent to at least the major cities in Texas, including people in Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio.