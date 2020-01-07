Black transgender woman found dead in East Oak Cliff, police say

A 22-year-old Black transgender woman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in an East Oak Cliff parking lot early Tuesday morning, Dallas police said.

A passerby found the woman unconsious in the Rosemont Apartments parking lot around 6:15 a.m., police said.

Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Residents at the apartment complex told police they heard gunshots around 5 a.m., but police said there were no records of 911 calls at that time from that location.

Police said they have not been given the woman's preferred name. Her birth name was Michael Richey, according to what next of kin told police.

Anyone with any information on what happened is asked to contact detective Brian Tabor of the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit by phone at 214-671-3605 or by email at brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com. Reference case no. 114244-2020.