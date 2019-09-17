SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for two men they say robbed a west side Bill Miller Restaurant Monday night.

According to several employees at the Bill Miller located in the 6900 block of West Military Drive, two men approached them as they were leaving for the night.

One of the men pointed a gun at the employees, while the other pulled out a knife.

The suspects demanded that the employees open the back door for them to get into the restaurant, according to preliminary information.

Once the men were inside, they made the employees open the cash register and give them the cash inside.

The men also attempted to open a safe in the back office but were unsuccessful. They both ran out the back door and got into a silver SUV that drove away from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.