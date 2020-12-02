Just 42 days into 2020 and the Bexar County Sheriffs Office is investigating it’s first two homicides. Both homicides happened just 24 hours apart from each other.

"It's a very violent scene, just an absolutely violent scene," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Sheriff Salazar said in the first homicide a child who was heading to school found a family members body in the backyard.

"The child that found the body was around 6 years old, and as you can imagine that's a traumatic experience for anybody especially a kid that age," Sheriff Salazar said.

He said the body had signs of trauma.

“We're going to take our time with this case, it's important we find out exactly what happened," Sheriff Salazar said.

While the first press conference was going on, another call came in about a murder at the 900 block of Mogford road, just two miles away. Police say it was a family violence case.

"It's like a slow-moving train wreck, you see it coming in many cases months away and what we have here is a tragic situation," Sheriff Salazar said

The Sheriff says a 37-year-old man shot a 45-year-old women several times before leaving the scene. A 20-year-old woman was also inside the house at the time of the murder but she was not injured.

Sheriff Salazar says the number of violent crimes in the area has gone down, but the number of family-related homicides has increased.

"There's something behind that. We got to figure it out and put a stop to it," Sheriff Salazar said