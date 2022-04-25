Woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for role in 2018 murder of then-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO — A 26-year-old Bexar County woman was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in the 2018 killing of her then-boyfriend in Converse.
Authorities at the time said Enederia Flowers instructed the convicted gunman, James Johnson – apparently Flowers' former partner – to shoot Isaiah Roper during an altercation outside his home in September of 2018. Roper was 24 when he died "in front of his family members."
Johnson, meanwhile, is already behind bars and serving a 35-year sentence.
Flowers pled guilty in early 2020, but her sentencing was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as questions about her ability to stand trial. A jury eventually found her to be competent earlier this month.
"I am glad the Roper family finally has some closure and justice in this case," District Attorney Joe Gonzales is quoted as saying in a release.
At the time of the incident, Roper's family told Bexar County deputies they saw the confrontation and heard Flowers instruct her ex-boyfriend to shoot. Both she and Johnson fled the scene but were arrested the next day, and booked on first-degree felony warrants.