Sheriff's office investigating officer-involved shooting on far west side

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says there is "no threat to the community" following a shooting on the county's far west side.

The shooting occurred Tuesday evening in the 11000 block of Liberty Field. BCSO described the incident as an "officer involved shooting," but did not go into further detail, as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office said Sheriff Javier Salazar is at the location of the shooting and will provide an update "shortly."