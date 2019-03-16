SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Constable's Office is still searching for a man after busting a marijuana-growing operation in Balcones Heights Friday night during a "no-knock" visit.

The marijuana lab was found in an apartment unit and deputies believe the man who lives in the apartment is the one behind the operation.

"There's going to be a warrant issued for him," Bexar County Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela said. "We can't tell you everything exactly at this time until we investigate everything behind us."

Vela added a "credible" witness gave a tip to their office earlier in the day that led them to the apartment. Within hours, they executed a no-knock warrant and found marijuana plants, scales and paraphernalia.

KENS 5 crews were asked to wear masks to avoid getting a contact high.

Anyone with information as to the operation or the man running it is asked to call the Precinct 2 Constable's Office 210-335-4850.