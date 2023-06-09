Bexar County deputies arrest sexual abuse suspect believed to have groomed young girl for several years

Sheriff Salazar said it may have started when the victim was as young as 7 or 8 years old.

SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year-old man is accused of having groomed a young Bexar County girl for years before he was arrested for continuous sexual abuse this week.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said investigators in his office were only recently made aware of the alleged crimes, which are believed to have started with inappropriate touching before escalating into assault. The suspect, Timon Michael Mathews, isn't related to the 15-year-old victim but had a "distant, familiar" relationship with her.

"The type of abuse that we've seen in cases like this is of an escalating nature," Salazar said. "He was able to convince this young victim that... these activities were OK, although we know by the law they are not.”

Salazar also said Child Protective Services (CPS) was notified in 2021, when the abuse escalated to assault. But according to the sheriff, the family wasn't cooperating at the time, nor did they contact law enforcement.

Salazar categorized the investigation as a grooming case that may have started when the victim was 7 or 8 years old. His office didn't become aware of the alleged abuse until the were dispatched to the victim's home on August 2, when she made an outcry about Mathews.

“She’s a brave young lady to be doing what she’s doing," he added. “Thankfully this young lady did see the light and see that this suspect had nothing but bad intentions towards her.”

