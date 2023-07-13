Bexar County deputies arrest mother and teen son charged with Arkansas capital murder

Officials in Arkansas accuse the pair of shooting and killing 27-year-old Devon Jones on June 16th.

SAN ANTONIO — When Bexar County deputies got a tip that about out of state capital murder suspects in the area, they jumped into action and made two arrests Tuesday evening.

A BCSO spokesman said their Street Crimes unit went to the 7000 block of Golf Vista Blvd off Woodlake Parkway in northeast Bexar County and found a woman offering to turn herself in.

They identify the suspect as 34-year-old Karisha Grisby.

She is being held without bond in the adult jail, awaiting extradition to Little Rock, Arkansas.

Her son, identified by U.S. Marshals as 16-year-old Andre Westbrook, was also arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center, even though court records indicate he is being charged as an adult in the case.

Officials in Arkansas accuse the pair of shooting and killing 27-year-old Devon Jones on June 16th.

They said the attack happened outside a Ronald McDonald House where the victim had been staying with family members.

The teen had an initial appearance before juvenile judge Jackie Valdes Thursday.

Reviewing the case file, the judge told the teen that investigators in Arkansas have asked for him to be returned to face charges.

The teen said he understood his rights and that he wanted to return to Little Rock and would not oppose an extradition order.

Court officials said the plan is to return the teen to Arkansas as soon as possible.