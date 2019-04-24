SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County is making some changes to its policy on criminal trespassing charges following the deaths of homeless and mentally ill people in jail with the charge.

Under the new rules, people will not be charged for criminal trespassing if the offense occurs at a non-residential place, if the person in question appears to be homeless or not on probation, and if they don't have a violent history. All those criteria should be checked off.

The new policy doesn't prevent officers from making arrests, however, meaning it will be up to officers to follow the policy or not.