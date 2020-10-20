BCSO searching east side property for remains of missing person who they believe was killed

Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes Curtis Perry was killed by a group of young suspects who went on a violent crime spree in late July.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed that a raid on an east side home was related to the search for 38-year-old Curtis Perry, who has been missing since July.

Salazar said that investigators believe that Perry was chased by suspects on July 29, taken to another location and killed, and that his remains were brought to this property in the 300 block of Holmgreen. Heavy equipment and a cadaver dog had been brought in, and the search has turned up drugs, weapons, and evidence of a drug operation, but no remains as of yet.

Deputies attempted to execute two warrants with "a very large contingent" of machinery including the use of flash bang devices. Sheriff Javier Salazar said one of the suspects had multiple warrants for violent incidents and investigators had information that there may have been weapons in the home.

Salazar said surveillance video from a home near Lodi Road and Foster Road showed Perry, who was from the Houston area, being chased by multiple suspects. Investigators believe Perry was captured, taken somewhere else, and killed. He said that a witness provided evidence that led them to this house, where investigators will likely be digging and collecting evidence over several days.

Salazar said the young suspects were connected to other violent crimes, and believed to be on a violent crime spree in the days surrounding Perry's disappearance, including home invasions. The search also turned up stolen vehicles.

"It seems like, for all intents and purposes, these folks just drove around for the better part of a couple of days creating mayhem and hurting people," Salazar said.

According to Salazar, some of the suspects are incarcerated while others are not, and there are more than five suspects involved. He said that the San Antonio Police Department had been called out to the area multiple times on calls for a suspicious person.