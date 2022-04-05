Belton HS stabbing suspect charged with murder of student

Caysen Tyler Allison was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday afternoon after he reportedly stabbed 18-year-old Joe Ramirez. Ramirez later died.

BELTON, Texas — The suspect who reportedly stabbed a Belton High School student following a fight in the bathroom Tuesday was charged with murder, according to officials.

Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday afternoon after he reportedly stabbed 18-year-old Joe Ramirez.

Ramirez was rushed to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, but later died of his injuries, police said.

Allison was arrested off campus about 20 minutes after the alleged stabbing happened around 9:47 a.m., according to the Belton Police Department. Charges were pending while officers investigated the case.

He was later charged on Wednesday with murder, according to city officials.

"The assistance we received from Belton ISD and the Temple Police Department was instrumental to achieving this outcome," Deputy Chief Larry Berg said. "We appreciate them very much."

Shortly after the charges were filed against Allison, Belton ISD released the following statement:

"We have been made aware that the Belton Police Department has charged one of our students with murder. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and appreciate their professionalism through this process.

We continue to work with our law enforcement partners as we plan for the safe return of our students and staff. We will share additional information about resources and support for our students and staff later today.

Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to our entire Big Red Community."