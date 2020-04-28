BELL COUNTY, Texas — Funeral services were held for Bell County Deputy John Rhoden Friday at Dossman Funeral Home.

Several people attended the service at, while dozens more members of law enforcement waited outside to follow social distancing guidelines.

His body was then given a full police escort to Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas.

A public visitation was held Thursday for Bell County Rhoden.

Rhoden was killed Sunday morning when he was hit by an 18-wheeler on I-35 while he was laying down spike strips to stop a suspect involved in a chase.

Rhoden received a full police escorted from Centex Mortuary Services in Temple to Dossman Funeral Home Tuesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott paid his respects by lowering all U.S. and Texas flags to half staff.

The Honor Network held a U.S. Honor Flag placement ceremony for Rhoden Wednesday. Watch the ceremony here:

U.S. Honor Flag Placement for Deputy John Rhoden R.I.P. DEPUTY RHODEN | The Honor Network held a U.S. Honor Flag placement ceremony for fallen Bell County Deputy John Rhoden. Watch the ceremony here, video courtesy of The Honor Network. Posted by KCEN TV on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

RELATED: Memorial setup to honor Bell County deputy, sergeant who died just hours apart

RELATED: Bell County Sheriff's Department mourns loss of second deputy in one day