Beeville police officer resigns after DWI charge while on duty

Sgt. Mark Jimenez was seen hitting a parked car with his police cruiser while on duty. He then allegedly drove off and left the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEEVILLE, Texas — A Beeville police officer resigned from the force after being arrested on a DWI charge.

Sgt. Mark Jimenez was seen hitting a parked car with his police cruiser while on duty. He then allegedly drove off and left the scene.

The Department of Public Safety was called in to find Jimenez and take him into custody, officials said.

After he was released from jail on the DWI charge, he reportedly got into a motorcycle accident. He was taken to an area hospital where his blood was drawn, officials said. There was alcohol present in his system, investigators told 3NEWS.

A warrant for Jimenez's second arrest for DWI is in the works.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.