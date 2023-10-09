Houston man charged in fatal shooting outside 'The Park on Calder' early Saturday morning

Detectives are asking that witnesses with information about the incident, and anyone with cellphone video, contact Beaumont Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 21-year-old Houston man has been charged in the early-Saturday morning murder of a man outside a Beaumont club that opened less than a week ago.

Off-duty Beaumont Police officers were working security at The Park on Calder at 2325 Calder Ave. when they heard shots fired in the alley on the east side of the club just before 2 a.m. according to a news release from Beaumont Police.

Police say a large crowd was gathered at the club when the shooting happened.

The officers at the club called for backup and found Leroy Smith, 30, of Beaumont, who was mortally wounded , in the alley according to police. They also notified officers headed to the scene that the possible suspects had left in a black vehicle.

Smith had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene by Beaumont EMS medics according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr., who has ordered an autopsy.

Officers spotted the black vehicle about seven blocks west of the club near Calder Ave and Interstate 10 but when they tried to pull it over the driver kept going.

After a brief chase the driver, Horace Peterson, 39, of Houston, pulled into a parking lot where a passenger then jumped out and ran police said.

When officers caught the passenger, Augusta Simon, Jr., 21, of Houston, they found evidence that linked him to the shooting.

Both men were arrested and taken to the police station for questioning.

Simon has been charged with murder and his bond was set by Collins at $995,000.

Peterson was charged with evading in a motor vehicle with a previous conviction, a third degree felony, and his bond has been set at $50,000.

The Park on Calder celebrated its grand opening last Saturday afternoon.

The club released a statement on its Facebook page Saturday saying "our deepest condolences to those who have been affected by this senseless act of violence."

"We have worked since the beginning to guarantee a safe space with Beaumont Police officers and extra security on premises. However, we are aware of the unforeseen circumstances that occurred outside The Park by senseless outsiders who do not and will not have a place in this establishment", according to the statement.

The club will be closed on Saturday and will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m. according to the statement.

Detectives are asking that any witnesses with information about the shooting or video from the incident contact them at (409) 832-1234.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Also on 12NewsNow.com…