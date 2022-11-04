Beaumont man charged in death of missing woman after leading investigators to body of ex-girlfriend

Jose Wil Lopez admitted to being involved in the death of Marilu Lopez-Berrios, police said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 37-year-old Beaumont man is charged with murder after leading police to the body of his missing ex-girlfriend.

Jose Wil Lopez admitted to his involvement in the death of Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, of Beaumont, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5 a.m. in Beaumont.

The alert also stated that police were looking for Lopez in connection with her abduction. Lopez was located in the 2200 block of Poplar Street on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

He was taken to the Beaumont Police Department where he talked with investigators and later led them to Lopez-Berrios' body at a location on Broussard Road. Lopez later admitted to being involved in her death.

Lopez is charged with murder and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail, where he is being held on a $950,000 bond.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

Saturday, November 5, 2022, Jose Wil Lopez , a 37 year old Beaumont man, was located in the 2200 block of Poplar. Lopez was transported to the station to speak with investigators about the whereabouts of his ex girlfriend, Marilu Lopez-Berrios a 39 year old Beaumont woman. Lopez led investigators to a location on Broussard Road and they were able to locate Berrios’s body. Lopez later admitted to his involvement in Berrios’s death.

Lopez was arrested for murder and transported JCCF. His bond was set at $950,000.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.