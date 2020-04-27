BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 7700 block of Stonetown in Beaumont just after 5 p.m. A police spokesperson says no one is in custody, and that the gunman and victim knew each other.

The victim hasn't been identified. Officers tell 12News the case is being treated as a homicide investigation, and they're still working to find out what happened before the shooting.

Witnesses are cooperating with police.

According to 12News files, this marks Beaumont's fifth homicide since March 31, 2020.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates as we work to learn more.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

KBMT

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

H-E-B extending hours at all stores, easing limits on some products

Numbers: 539 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths reported in Southeast Texas

White House aiming for Trump pivot from coronavirus to economy