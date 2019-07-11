BEAUMONT, Texas — A man accused of shooting and killing a 29-year-old in 2018 was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison Thursday in Jefferson County.

Herbert Wayne Collins, a 40-year-old Beaumont man, has been found guilty of shooting and killing Bradison Mims with an 'AK-47-style rifle' on October 16, 2018.

Officials said Mims had 12 separate gunshot wounds.

According to a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office news release said witnesses "painted a grim picture of the scene."

They said Collins fire more than 20 round at Mims, hitting him several times. Witnesses told investigators Mims was on the ground, pleading for his life, when Collins stood over him and shot him twice in the head.

Investigators say it happened in the 600 block of Ewing Street near North Street.

Collins was picked up in the 2400 block of Delaware later the same day.

The jury's decision came after deliberating for less than an hour.

Collins has several felony convictions, including two for robbery and several for drug possession according to the release.

The jury heard from a forensic scientist who testified that gunshot residue particles were found on Collins’ hand shortly after the shooting according to the release.

“The jury were clearly appalled that such a violent execution could take place in broad daylight on a residential street. The family of Bradison Mims now has closure and they are appreciative of the work of the Beaumont Police Department," prosecutor Luke Nichols said in the release.

According to 12News file stories, another murder happened at the same location five months prior to the shooting, but investigators said there was no connection between the two.

From a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office news release:

