BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and his wife were moving out of their garage apartment in Old Town when they came back to find their apartment burned and a woman's body in the living room, according to court documents.

Both video evidence and a distinctive tattoo were used as evidence to arrest Ronald Goeloe in Joyce Acey's homicide, a probable cause affidavit stated.

A man and his wife were in the middle of moving out of the garage apartment in the 2200 block of Evalon Avenue when the fire happened, he told detectives. He said he was last at the apartment Thursday, July 17 around 5 p.m., and he and his wife came back to the apartment Thursday, July 18 around 6 or 7 p.m. and found the door forced open.

They found damage to the inside of the apartment from a fire, he said. When they went to check the DVR that records the apartment's security camera footage, he found a woman's body in the living room.

The couple left the apartment and called police.

Beaumont police said security camera footage showed two people entering the apartment around 1:35 a.m. July 18, but only one person leaving. Police identified the two as Goeloe and Acey.

"Acey never leaves the apartment, and is never seen alive again," Detective Aaron Lewallen said in the probable cause affidavit.

Security camera footage shows the man leaving and coming back with a gas can, then setting fire to the apartment.

Officers recognized the man as Goeloe from previous encounters, the probable cause affidavit stated. A witness told police Goeloe was near the garage apartments around the time the homicide happened.

Although Goeloe has a twin brother, police said Goeloe has distinctive tattoos on both inner forearms, which are clearly visible in the footage.

The autopsy ruled Acey's death a homicide due to carbon monoxide poisoning from the fire.