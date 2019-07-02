SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County deputies say a 36-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a Yellow Cab driver and taking off with the car on Wednesday afternoon before authorities caught up to him.

According to BCSO, Francisco Corrales was providing directions when the driver became suspicious and exited on a different road. Corrales then allegedly got violent, “punching the driver multiple times in the face,” before he managed to stop the car and get out.

Corrales then hopped behind the wheel and drove away from the area while the driver went for help at a nearby gas station, deputies say.

BCSO eventually initiated a traffic stop with the cab on the I-10 access road between UTSA and De Zavala, where he was taken into custody.

Officials say the suspect is facing robbery charges.