BCSO: Woman returns to bedroom with knife, stabs boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO — A second stabbing Friday on the city's west side had crime scene investigators busy early in the morning.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a man was stabbed around 5:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Altius Pass. Investigators believe a disturbance led to Melissa Frausto, 40, getting out of bed, going to the kitchen and grabbing a knife. Her boyfriend suffered two stab wounds to the torso.

He was transported to the hospital and Frausto was was detained.

Frausto faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond has been set at $75,000. A search of her criminal history shows she has been arrested several times dating back to 2002 for a variety of crimes from theft, bribery, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated and drug possession.

There's no word yet on the victim's condition.