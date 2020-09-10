BCSO: Woman returns to bedroom with knife, stabs boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO — A second stabbing Friday on the city's west side had crime scene investigators busy early in the morning.
According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a man was stabbed around 5:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Altius Pass. Investigators believe a disturbance led to Melissa Frausto, 40, getting out of bed, going to the kitchen and grabbing a knife. Her boyfriend suffered two stab wounds to the torso.
He was transported to the hospital and Frausto was was detained.
Frausto faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond has been set at $75,000. A search of her criminal history shows she has been arrested several times dating back to 2002 for a variety of crimes from theft, bribery, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated and drug possession.
There's no word yet on the victim's condition.
The earlier stabbing Friday morning happened about 13 miles away, off Culebra Road, just outside of Loop 1604, around midnight.