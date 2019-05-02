SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman has been arrested after allegedly hitting a cyclist with her SUV Monday afternoon and not stopping to help.

Bexar County court documents state Melissa Peoples was drunk behind the wheel when she struck 58-year-old Naji Tanios Kayruz on the road and kept on driving. The victim died on the scene, and Peoples's SUV was later located with the help of the public who noticed the front end was wrecked.

A DWI officer later arrived and “determined the suspect to have been impaired,” according to court records.

Peoples is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid as a result of the incident.