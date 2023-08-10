Three Tuesday-night shootings left two young men dead after transactions ended in violence, BCSO says

All the incidents are believed to have been the result of a transaction that went bad, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are looking for suspects in three shooting incidents that took place within the span of a few hours Tuesday night, all involving young victims and believed to have started as transactions before devolving into violence. Two of those shootings proved to be deadly.

Sheriff Javier Salazar shared updates on the investigations with news media Thursday afternoon, reminding the community that those with information that could help in ongoing investigations can submit tips to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) by calling (210) 335-6000 or emailing bcsotips@bexar.org.

BCSO also offers well-lit, camera-equipped Safe Exchange Zones at two of its substations – located at 6825 Cagnon Road and 8794 North Loop 1604 East – that Salazar said community members are encouraged to use when meeting with strangers to make a legal transaction. The San Antonio Police Department offers similar zones at its own substations.

6700 block of Montgomery

According to Salazar, deputies responded to the 6700 block of Montgomery Road at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting. Upon arriving, they found two men – 21 and 23 years of age – who had been shot.

It's believed the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad, said Salazar, adding that marijuana was involved.

"It should be noted that if you're looking at all of our shootings from the last several years that have gone bad during a drug deal, most of them have involved misdemeanor amounts of marijuana," the sheriff said. "Just because the drugs involved are not necessarily high-dollar drugs doesn't mean it can't go bad at any given second and end up in gunfire."

Both victims are expected to survive, but no suspects have been identified.

U.S. 281 and Hume Road

Authorities were still arriving at the above shooting scene, Salazar said, when another report of gunfire came in from about 34 miles away.

At this scene, authorities say, the exchange of a 2006 Dodge Charger is believed to have resulted in gunfire before the car was taken by unidentified suspects. Witnesses told police there were several suspects at the scene who shot at a car occupied by the two victims, both 19-year-old men.

Authorities believe the exchange was organized via social media.

Salazar says one of the 19-year-old victims found at the scene died after he was shot "several times," as well as a wounded 17-year-old boy who was dropped off at a local hospital and believed to have been involved in some way. The other 19-year-old is expected to survive.

No suspects have been identified. Authorities said the Charger has a license plate number of SJS6822, and it's believe to have been repainted black since Tuesday.

7500 block of Paradise

Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to their third shooting call of the night on the northeast side, where residents at the Walzem Park mobile home community told deputies a fence was damaged by a car and gunshots were heard nearby.

According to Salazar, a 17-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds at around the same time, and died shortly after. Investigators were able to determine that he and a female were meeting with a suspect, whom they didn't know, to sell a gold chain at a restaurant.

At some point, the unidentified suspect is believed to have shot the boy, at which point the female sped away in the car. She eventually crashed into the fence at Walzem Park, resulting in the damage reported by residents.

No suspects have been identified.

