SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County law enforcement say one person is in custody with more arrests possible after sheriff's deputies shut down an illegal gambling operation in far south Bexar County, the result of a month-long undercover investigation.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said they recovered several thousand dollars in cash, gambling machines, felony amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine, and also weapons on the haggard property along Loma Verde near 281.

Salazar added these operations are typically conducted in rural areas, and in what he referred to as "death trap" buildings that usually are not built to code, have overloaded electrical sockets and are unsanitary.

"Frankly, they are comfortable in the country because they think we can't do this," he said. "But we do."

The property on Loma Verde that officials say an illegal gambling operation was being conducted out of.

He also emphasized how those running illegal gambling operations prey on victims, typically ones who are older and retired.

"All of a sudden, it's an unsavory element," Salazar said. "In the country, you want to live peacefully and you don't want this kind of thing next to you."

The sheriff said Friday's operation in shutting down the operation occurred without incident. The suspect in custody has not been identified.