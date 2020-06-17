BCSO: Shooting breaks out at graduation party

Sheriff's deputies found numerous shell casings at the scene.

A fight at a graduation party overnight on the city's east side ended with gunfire, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, BCSO, China Grove Police Department and EMS were called out to a shooting at the Gardendale Community Center located at 110 Kiefer Rd. just north of China Grove.

Upon arrival, deputies found numerous shell casings, but no victims.

According to BCSO, a graduation party was going on when a fight broke out, leading to shots being fired.