BCSO: Shooting breaks out at graduation party

A fight at a graduation party overnight on the city's east side ended with gunfire, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.
Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, BCSO, China Grove Police Department and EMS were called out to a shooting at the Gardendale Community Center located at 110 Kiefer Rd. just north of China Grove.
Upon arrival, deputies found numerous shell casings, but no victims.
According to BCSO, a graduation party was going on when a fight broke out, leading to shots being fired.
Investigators said one person who may have been shot was transported to a hospital by a personal vehicle around 1:30 a.m., but they didn't have any other details.