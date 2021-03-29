Inmate discovered trying to commit suicide, BCSO says

Mark Reid, 35, died at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Friday. He had been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a detention deputy discovered an inmate attempting to commit suicide. According to BCSO, the inmate was pronounced deceased by jail medical staff just minutes before midnight.

In a news release, BCSO said the discovery was made while the deputy was conducting an observation check. That deputy immediately took action by initiating a code for further assistance and utilized his cutting tool (designed for suicide attempts), and immediately began performing life-saving measures, officials said.

Mark Reid, 35, died at approximately 11:57 p.m. He had been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, which is a first-degree felony. His bond had been set at $200,000 and he had been booked into the jail on November 27, 2020.

BCSO said additional deputies and medical staff responded to the incident as well to continue life-saving attempts.