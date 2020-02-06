BCSO searching for suspects who fled into Lackland Air Force Base after pursuit

Authorities say the pursuit of a stolen car ended with suspects fleeing on foot through an opening in the fence at Medina Base.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects who allegedly fled on foot into Lackland Air Force Base after a vehicle pursuit.

Deputies responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a stolen vehicle around 7:45 p.m. Monday. They say they confirmed the vehicle was stolen and turned on their lights, at which point the vehicle left the roadway and two suspects fled through an opening in the fence line of Medina Base.

They say the base has been notified of the breach, and a search is ongoing.