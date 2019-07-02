SAN ANTONIO — Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for three suspects allegedly involved in the theft of “several cans of propane” Monday afternoon.

BCSO says that sometime around 1:30 p.m., the suspect used bolt cutters to break open a locked metal cage outside a Valero off I-10 in northwest San Antonio. They then took off with the propane that was stored inside.

If anyone has information as to the suspects involved, BCSO is asking that you call their investigations division at (210)335-6070.