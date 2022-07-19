BCSO says man impersonated an officer in his vehicle, attempted to pull woman over before running from authorities

BCSO said that the suspect is in custody facing multiple charges, and asked anyone who has had a similar experience to call them.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that a man in a black Mustang with red and blue flashing lights attempted to impersonate an officer and pull a woman over.

They said that suspect was arrested after fleeing officers on foot, and faces multiple charges.

BCSO said that the suspect tried to pull the woman over in south Bexar County near Lucky Road and I-35 just after 1 a.m. on July 18. Soon after deputies found the black Mustang with paper plates that she had reported and initiated a traffic stop.

"Antonio Proenza-Perez, 35, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Proenza-Perez initially fled by vehicle, then by foot," BCSO said. "Deputies were able to apprehend Proenza-Perez after a short pursuit and he was arrested for evading arrest and impersonating a peace officer."

They said anyone who had a similar experience with the suspect should call 210-335-6000.

For anyone worried about potentially being pulled over by someone impersonating law enforcement, BCSO provided the following tips to help avoid dangerous situations like this: