BCSO says man impersonated an officer in his vehicle, attempted to pull woman over before running from authorities

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that a man in a black Mustang with red and blue flashing lights attempted to impersonate an officer and pull a woman over.
They said that suspect was arrested after fleeing officers on foot, and faces multiple charges.
BCSO said that the suspect tried to pull the woman over in south Bexar County near Lucky Road and I-35 just after 1 a.m. on July 18. Soon after deputies found the black Mustang with paper plates that she had reported and initiated a traffic stop.
"Antonio Proenza-Perez, 35, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Proenza-Perez initially fled by vehicle, then by foot," BCSO said. "Deputies were able to apprehend Proenza-Perez after a short pursuit and he was arrested for evading arrest and impersonating a peace officer."
They said anyone who had a similar experience with the suspect should call 210-335-6000.
For anyone worried about potentially being pulled over by someone impersonating law enforcement, BCSO provided the following tips to help avoid dangerous situations like this:
- Our deputies are trained to understand people may keep driving to a more populated area
- Drivers should activate their flashers and should wave to the officer to let them know they see them, then they should reduce speed to show the officer they are not running
- Continue to drive to a well-lit/populated area
- Lastly, if you do find yourself in a suspicious situation similar to this female victim's incident, you can call the BCSO at 210-335-6000 to report it