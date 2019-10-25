SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County deputies on Wednesday arrested 40 suspects wanted for family violence crimes, as part of a national fugitive roundup the office was participating in for the first time, BCSO officials say.

Deputies say 100 locations around the county were checked for fugitives, "and all apprehensions were made without incident." The charges for those arrested range from assault bodily injury to aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment.

Deputies added that three of the 40 suspects in custody are documented gang members.

One of the men arrested, Henry Taylor Krueger, previously faced capital murder charges in connection to a 2016 homicide.