BCSO releases video of road rage shooting as they search for suspect they call armed and dangerous

BCSO identified the suspect as Edwin Albino, and said he may have been involved in another road rage incident last week.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they said shot at someone while driving. That same person was also the subject of a SWAT team staging.

BCSO released video taken by a passerby of the road rage shooting off of Highway 90 that happened Tuesday night around 5 p.m. In it, you can see someone pointing a gun out of the window and opening fire.

Investigators said the victim's car was shot at five times, but no one was hurt.

Deputies believe Edwin Albino, 25, is the shooter. They said he's considered armed and dangerous. They also think Albino may have been involved in another road rage incident in San Antonio last week.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Albino's car was abandoned nearby, but he has not been found. On Wednesday evening, BCSO attempted to serve a warrant for his arrest at his home in the 6500 block of Dodger Valley. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.