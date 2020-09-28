BCSO: Person barricaded inside far north-side home after man's body found

The situation appears to be over. Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to give an update soon.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon a person is barricaded inside a far north-side home after a man's body was found at the home.

Deputies were reportedly called out to Whistling Acres, off Highway 281 near Bulverde Road, after a neighbor told police another neighbor was found deceased, according to officials. According to BCSO, that person was 45 years old.

When deputies arrived, someone who appeared to be the deceased person's son barricaded himself in a back room of the house, officials said. The person may possibly also have a weapon.

One person was scene coming out of the home in handcuffs around 4:30 p.m. That person was put into a BCSO vehicle.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to give an update from the scene soon.