Crime

BCSO: Person barricaded inside far north-side home after man's body found

The situation appears to be over. Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to give an update soon.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon a person is barricaded inside a far north-side home after a man's body was found at the home.

Deputies were reportedly called out to Whistling Acres, off Highway 281 near Bulverde Road, after a neighbor told police another neighbor was found deceased, according to officials. According to BCSO, that person was 45 years old.

Credit: KENS 5

When deputies arrived, someone who appeared to be the deceased person's son barricaded himself in a back room of the house, officials said. The person may possibly also have a weapon.

One person was scene coming out of the home in handcuffs around 4:30 p.m. That person was put into a BCSO vehicle.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to give an update from the scene soon.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received. A KENS 5 crew is on the way to gather more information.