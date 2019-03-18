BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — "I personally terminated three employees last week for alcohol-related incidents, and will continue my strong stance on discipline and accountability."

That was the statement Sheriff Javier Salazar issued following the arrest of an off-duty deputy by SAPD for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).

According to a release from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the Corporal was arrested Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of IH-10 West.

The Corporal who currently works in the Detention Division is a six-year veteran with the Sheriff's Office.

He will be placed on administrative duty in accordance with policy and procedures pending further investigation by SAPD.

BCSO Internal Affairs will also conduct their own separate investigation into the incident.